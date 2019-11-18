Phil Beastall’s 2019 Christmas advert puts John Lewis to shame according to fans

This isn't your ordinary Christmas advert.

In the run-up to Christmas each year, we're inundated with lavish adverts aimed at giving us that warm festive feeling and enticing us into shops.

It's become a huge business in recent years with John Lewis reportedly spending up to seven million pounds on their trademark Christmas commercial.

Last year, however, a Christmas short film went viral, stealing people's hearts and, despite the mega-money being thrown around by the big boys of the industry, all for just £50.

Well, the creator of that short film, Phil Beastall, is back in 2019 with another tear-jerking film that shows the likes of John Lewis and co. exactly how it should be done.

Phil Beastall's Christmas films

The name Phil Beastall isn't a particularly well-known one in the film and TV industry but that changed in 2018 when the filmmaker's Love Is a Gift short film from 2014 went viral.

It's a fairly simple film with only one on-screen actor and a small handful of locations but the biggest gut-punch comes from the tapes left behind by the character's late mother and it's enough to get grown men tearing up.

While the likes of John Lewis reportedly spend millions on their highly-anticipated adverts, Phil Beastall's tear-jerking short film was made for just £50 and arguably does a better job than the multi-million-pound ads from the big companies.

2019's edition

After tasting success last year, Phil Beastall is back with another budget short film that once again is managing to steal viewers' hearts.

This year's film, titled Made For You, follows a same-sex long-distance couple and shows how their relationship works despite living far apart from each other.

The film is charming enough but once Christmas comes around, the two are reunited in adorable fashion, capturing that festive feel-good feeling.

Fans absolutely love it!

Just like the first of Phil Beastall's Christmas films, the 2019 effort is already proving a hit with viewers.

One fan on Twitter commented "Who are John Lewis? This is so heartwarming and just what we need at Christmas" while another tweeted "Straight in the feels!"

This viewer went in hard on John Lewis' lavish Christmas ads by saying "And to think John Lewis over seven million a year on their Christmas ad. There really is no comparison."

After such a warm reception from viewers, could Phill Beastall's Christmas short films become another annual festive tradition of their own? We certainly hope so!