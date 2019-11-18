Quick links

Paddy McNair's comments should have Celtic ruing reported £5m failure

Danny Owen
Coach of FC Celtic Neil Lennon during the Europe League football match SS Lazio vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 07, 2019.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic were reportedly willing to pay £5m to sign Paddy McNair from Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough.

Paddy McNair of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring their only goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium,...

Paddy McNair has given Middlesbrough fans something to cheer during a miserable season at the Riverside.

With two wins and a paltry 13 goals from their 16 Championship games so far, Boro are peering nervously over their shoulder as the trapdoor to League One creaks ominously open. But as long as McNair remains around, whether patrolling the midfield or filling in at the back, Jonathan Woodgate will at least have one of the division's most impressive all-rounders to hang his hat upon.

 

The Northern Echo reported over the summer that Celtic were willing to pay £5 million to bring the 32-time Northern Ireland international to Parkhead. Middlesbrough managed to hang onto their prized asset, however, and thank god they did.

“I feel like I’m playing the best football I ever have done for club and country. So, if I can just keep going and playing well, hopefully the goals will keep coming,” the former Manchester United youngster told the Echo today.

Paddy McNair of Northern Ireland looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Northern Ireland and The Netherlands at Windsor Park on November 16, 2019 in Belfast, Northern...

McNair has started all 16 of Boro’s league games under the former England and Newcastle defender. It’s fair to say he is probably the first name on the manager’s team sheet these days with Celtic’s loss proving to be Woodgate’s eternal gain.

But as long as Middlesbrough continue to struggle at the wrong end of the table, keeping hold of McNair will be no easy task.

Celtic cannot rely on ageing skipper Scott Brown forever and there’s a place at the heart of Neil Lennon’s midfield for an all-action enforcer with the potential to get better and better – someone like McNair.

Brown has rolled back the years with a series of typically tenacious performances at the heart of Neil Lennon’s engine room both at home and on the continent of late but Celtic are still lacking a natural, long-term successor.

McNair might be shining in a more box-to-box role right now but a player who takes to new roles like a duck to water would have few problems dictating things from deep.

Paddy McNair of Middlesbrough and Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion at Riverside Stadium on...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

