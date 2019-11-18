Quick links

Our view: Shon Weissman's alarming dip could scupper Tottenham or West Ham move

Danny Owen
Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham apparently wanted to sign Shon Weissman from Austrian outfit Wolfsberger.

Transfer speculation can be distracting for a player right at the top of his game. And, sure enough, Shon Weissman’s outstanding start to season has come grinding to a halt ever since he was linked with a move to the Premier League.

To say Weissman was a revelation in his first few weeks in Austrian football would be an understatement.

The Israel international joined Wolfsberger from Maccabi Haifa over the summer and, suddenly, he couldn’t stop scoring. 12 goals in his first 12 games was a remarkable start with four coming in against Mattersburg and another in that stunning 4-0 Europa League away win at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach, by the way, are currently top of the Bundesliga, ahead of Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig.

 

So when 90Min reported that Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United had shown an interest in Weissman, those stunning statistics immediately justified their interest.

Speaking to HITC, Austrian football journalist Fabian Zerche even went as far as to compare an all-action, all-round number nine to Arsenal’s reigning Player of the Year Alexandre Lacazette.

But he, nor anyone else, could have predicted that the goals would dry up so suddenly. Since those links with Spurs and West Ham emerged in early October, Weissman has scored just once in his last eight games for club and country – just one of which Wolfsberger have won.

A move to Tottenham or West Ham might come a little too soon for a player who needs to prove his top-level credentials over an entire season or maybe even two.

