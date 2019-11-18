Nathan Young-Coombes admits he's been watching Lovenkrands' Newcastle highlights

Rangers talent Nathan Young-Coombes is impressing at Ibrox.

Rangers teenager Nathan Young-Coombes has told The Scottish Sun that he was watching highlights of Peter Lovenkrands ahead of Saturday's game with Wrexham.

With the international break upon us, a number of Rangers players have been off around the world playing for their countries, such as Borna Barisic, Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos.

Subscribe

Rangers won't be back in action until this coming weekend, but their Colts side did play on Saturday, and had the chance to play at Ibrox.

Rangers Colts took on non-league side Wrexham on Saturday afternoon, with a spot in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup up for grabs, whilst presenting Rangers' youngsters with a chance to face a senior side.

Graeme Murty saw his players excel, picking up a 2-0 win as Jamie Barjonas and striker Young-Coombes got themselves on the scoresheet in a comfortable victory.

It's a major sign of the talent emerging at Ibrox, and striker Young-Coombes continues to impress having arrived from Chelsea earlier this year.

The 16-year-old attacker appears to have a huge future ahead of him, and he's now opened up on the influence Ibrox youth coach Peter Lovenkrands was having on him before Saturday's game.

Young-Coombes admitted that he and Lovenkrands watching highlights of the Dane scoring for Rangers, Newcastle United and even Birmingham City to aid his own game – and it paid off with a poacher's goal against Wrexham.

“Peter and I had been going over his goals for Rangers, Newcastle and Birmingham on Thursday and Friday,” said Young-Coombes. “We were honing in on how to get into the six yard box, being alive and picking up scraps because that’s where you get joy. I was lucky enough to pick up on what we were speaking about at half-time — getting in that box and get that goal.”

“I had noticed when I was on the bench that the keeper spilled one and I was hoping to get on and be alive to that. Peter was telling me, any shots at the goalie, make sure I was following in. And I was lucky enough to get my goal today,” he added.

Lovenkrands may be best remembered at Rangers, but with 29 goals in 84 games for Newcastle, Young-Coombes will have learned plenty from watching him in action for the Magpies, and Rangers will hope that Lovenkrands continues to help Young-Coombes develop.