Michy Batshuayi admits Chelsea love amid Crystal Palace return rumours

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has reaffirmed his love for the club.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has told RTBF in Belgium that he loves the club 'deeply' even though he hasn't been able to nail down a starting role.

The Blues pounced to land Batshuayi in the summer of 2016, having seen him smash 33 goals in 78 games for Marseille over in France.

Seen as a big addition to the Chelsea attack, Batshuayi hasn't really been able to secure a key role at Stamford Bridge, even though his record for the club is 24 goals in 64 games.

Batshuayi, 26, has ended up spending plenty of time out on loan. Nine goals in 14 games at Borussia Dortmund summed up his talent, whilst he endured a less-successful stint with Valencia before heading to Crystal Palacee earlier this year.

Batshuayi scored six times in 13 games for the Eagles, and recent claims from the Mirror (8 October, page 53) suggested that Palace were interested in signing him permanently, in a deal that would cost around £22million.

That would be a major coup for Palace, but Batshuayi appears to have found a fan in Frank Lampard, as he's made the Belgian international his second-choice striker behind Tammy Abraham.

Batshuayi has leapfrogged Olivier Giroud in the Chelsea pecking order, meaning that if Abraham goes down with an injury, it will surely be Batshuayi taking a starting role – and he seemingly isn't keen on leaving.

The striker – who has an impressive 16 goals in 29 games for Belgium – has admitted that he loves Chelsea, calling the Blues 'my club' despite never really starting regularly, adding that he feels 'at home' at Stamford Bridge – suggesting a move back to Palace won't be happening.

“I do not know why, while I have never been a full-fledged player, but Chelsea is my club,” said Batshuayi. “That's where I feel at home, it's a club that I love deeply,” he added.