Quick links

Celtic

Maryan Shved hints at Celtic frustration

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The rarely-seen Celtic winger is struggling in a big way right now.

Ukraine's Maryan Shved (R) and France's Jean-Philippe Gbamin vie during the UEFA Euro 2017 U21 Championship qualifying football match between Ukraine and France at Obolon Arena stadium in...

Maryvan Shved has hinted that he's frustrated with his lack of playing time at Celtic.

The 22-year-old joined the Hoops in a £2 million deal in January [The Scottish Sun], before being loaned back to Karpaty Lviv for the rest of last season.

Subscribe

Shved was signed by Brendan Rodgers but never got to play under the former Celtic boss, and it appears as if he has a fight on his hands to impress his successor Neil Lennon.

That's because the Ukraine international has only managed 15 minutes of Premiership football under Lennon so far this season.

 

The form of Mohamed Elyounoussi - who has seven goals in 12 outings - and presence of Scott Sinclair as a back-up option for the left-hand side of attack is making it difficult for Shved to play regularly.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I am working hard and learning so much.

"The coaches and manager of Celtic have told me if I keep working hard I will soon start to get minutes on the pitch for them, but it hasn't happened yet."

Lennon knows what Shved is capable of and a cracking goal in Champions League qualifying away to Nomme Kalju is evidence of that.

But for whatever reason, the young winger hasn't kicked on despite a promising start to life in Glasgow.

The talent is there though and sooner or later the Celtic boss will give him a chance. Whether Shved takes it, however, is entirely up to him.

Omer Bayram (L) of Turkey in action against Marian Shved (R) of Ukraine during a friendly match between Turkey and Ukraine at Antalya Stadium in Antalya, Turkey on November 20, 2018.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch