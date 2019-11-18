Maryan Shved hints at Celtic frustration

The rarely-seen Celtic winger is struggling in a big way right now.

Maryvan Shved has hinted that he's frustrated with his lack of playing time at Celtic.

The 22-year-old joined the Hoops in a £2 million deal in January [The Scottish Sun], before being loaned back to Karpaty Lviv for the rest of last season.

Shved was signed by Brendan Rodgers but never got to play under the former Celtic boss, and it appears as if he has a fight on his hands to impress his successor Neil Lennon.

That's because the Ukraine international has only managed 15 minutes of Premiership football under Lennon so far this season.

The form of Mohamed Elyounoussi - who has seven goals in 12 outings - and presence of Scott Sinclair as a back-up option for the left-hand side of attack is making it difficult for Shved to play regularly.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I am working hard and learning so much.

"The coaches and manager of Celtic have told me if I keep working hard I will soon start to get minutes on the pitch for them, but it hasn't happened yet."

Lennon knows what Shved is capable of and a cracking goal in Champions League qualifying away to Nomme Kalju is evidence of that.

But for whatever reason, the young winger hasn't kicked on despite a promising start to life in Glasgow.

The talent is there though and sooner or later the Celtic boss will give him a chance. Whether Shved takes it, however, is entirely up to him.