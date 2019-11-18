Marvelous Nakamba stunned by what Aston Villa star does in training

The Aston Villa midfielder is making quite a name for himself as a scorer of worldies.

Douglas Luiz wasn't Aston Villa's most expensive summer signing but he is potentially the most exciting.

The Brazilian midfielder has been winning hearts among Aston Villa fans for his goalscoring talents so far following a £15 million switch from Manchester City.

Luiz has netted two Premier League goals for Dean Smith's side this season and both have been wonderful, curling efforts which found the top corner.

For the opposition, he is swiftly establishing himself as a player who cannot be allowed to shoot at goal.

But team-mate Marvelous Nakamba hasn't been surprised by his worldies, revealing to Aston Villa's official website that he scores belters in training at Bodymoor Heath all the time.

Nakamba, a £12 million summer signing [Daily Mail], said: "Douglas scores really really fantastic goals. Now it’s normal because sometimes even in training he always scores those fantastic goals. He’s a really, really good player and also a good guy with good character."

Luiz's form for the newly-promoted Premier League outfit has resulted in him being called up to Brazil's squad for the first time, but he never made it off the bench in last week's defeat by Argentina.

The Aston Villa star could potentially make his debut in tomorrow's clash with South Korea, however, and a first cap would symbolise his rising status since joining Smith's troops this past summer.