Martin Keown suggests Joe Gomez over Tyrone Mings

Joe Gomez and Tyrone Mings are battling it out for a spot in the England side.

Pundit Martin Keown has told the Daily Mail that he would pick Liverpool's Joe Gomez ahead of Aston Villa ace Tyrone Mings for England.

The Three Lions were back in action on Sunday evening, just days after hammering Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley Stadium – and it was another comfortable win last night.

England headed to Kosovo and took a first half lead through Harry Winks, before Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount scored to make it 4-0.

England's passage to EURO 2020 is safe and secure, but boss Gareth Southgate now has decisions to make about his best starting line-up for the competition.

Some players appear to be safe, such as Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, but many other roles are up for grabs.

One big question mark is at centre back, as whilst Maguire is safe, there is now a battle between Gomez, Mings, John Stones and Fikayo Tomori to partner the Manchester United ace.

Now, Keown has suggested that Aston Villa favourite Mings didn't look completely comfortable against Kosovo, and should be dropped in favour of Gomez.

Keown urged Southgate to break his own rule of only picking players who play regularly for their clubs, believing that Gomez is the ideal partner for Maguire.

“Southgate will have left Kosovo asking himself questions. Who starts at the back alongside Harry Maguire? I’d go with Joe Gomez. Southgate likes to pick players who play regularly for their clubs. Gomez has not been starting as much as he would like for Liverpool, but I’d break that rule for him,” he added.

“Tyrone Mings, who has come a long way in a short space of time, encountered a couple of tricky moments on Sunday night. He sat very deep and did not always deal with Kosovo’s balls into the box. John Stones seems devoid of confidence, too. So that is an area for Southgate to look at,” he added.