Mallik Wilks yet to prove Leeds United wrong

Leeds allowed Mallik Wilks to sign for Barnsley.

Leeds United took a risk this summer when they made the decision to sell Mallik Wilks to Barnsley.

Wilks created numerous headlines last season with his prolific form on loan at League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Wilks scored 16 goals on loan and there were calls from Leeds fans for the young forward to get a first team chance this season.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa had other ideas about the 20-year-old, and sanctioned a sale.

It was a risk considering the fact Wilks as a young prospect is only likely to get better.

Leeds have struggled to score goals this season, with just 21 in 16 Championship games.

Wilks however has not yet made a case that Leeds were wrong to let him leave.

He is playing for a team which is really struggling at the bottom of the table. Barnsley have just one league win all season.

Wilks has been in and out of the team, starting eight of Barnsley's matches.

He has scored only once, in a 3-1 loss against Luton Town back in August.

Managerial changes and being played in four different positions across Barnsley's front line have not helped.

Wilks has a long career ahead of him and may yet go on to prove Leeds very wrong to let him leave.

So far though, he has plenty of work to do to make his former club have regret.