Liverpool fans confident of Sander Berge signing now

Sander Berge pictured during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and Club Brugge at Cristal Arena on November 3, 2018 in Genk, Belgium.
Sander Berge is now on record suggesting that he would like to play at Anfield regularly.

Liverpool fans are very confident that Sander Berge will be at Anfield in January, after his latest comments.

Liverpool have been linked with Berge, who has caught the eye with his performances at Genk.

The Reds actually took on Genk in the Champions League this season, and Berge was able to show Jurgen Klopp’s side his quality during those matches.

Berge now has suggested that a move to Liverpool would very much appeal to him.

 

He said to TV2: "Playing at Anfield is a dream for everyone in the world, and not least for Norwegians.

"Liverpool are the best team [at the moment] and have the most fans.

"So I could certainly like to play at Anfield as often as possible.”

Berge is very much in demand right now, but Liverpool supporters are confident that he will join them after his latest comments.

If Berge was to join Liverpool in January, he could help add depth to their midfield options for the remainder of the season.

Berge’s main strength lies in his defensive quality, but he can also break forward from deep and prove a threat.

It will now be intriguing to see whether Berge’s public praise of Liverpool makes him an even more appealing addition to Klopp’s side, with Genk thought to be wanting £25 million for him, according to the Daily Mail

