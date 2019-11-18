Lewis Morgan comments on his Celtic future ahead of January

Celtic forward Lewis Morgan has made just three appearances in the league for Neil Lennon's side this season.

Celtic forward Lewis Morgan has told the Scottish Herald that Jack Ross is yet to mention signing him again.

Ross is a huge fan of the Celtic youngster, who he has taken on loan at both St. Mirren and Sunderland.

With Ross back in work at Hibernian, there has been some suggestions from Celtic fans that Morgan could depart.

But Morgan insists that he has not heard anything from Ross about joining him at Hibs.

“I know people have mentioned it [going on loan to Hibs] but he hasn’t,” Morgan revealed.

“I just texted him to wish him well and he replied but that was it. I am just concentrating on working hard at Celtic.

“I know I haven’t played as much so I was delighted to get called up by the gaffer for the Scotland squad and it’s about trying to impress in training. I just want to keep trying to improve at club and Scotland level."

Morgan has endured a rather indifferent start to the season back at Celtic this term.

The 23-year-old wanted to stick around at Parkhead and fight for his place after being sent out on loan over the past two seasons, but he has failed to make much of an impact.

Morgan has played just three times for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, with Neil Lennon favouring other options.

Ross could still come in for him in January, and if that does happen it would be interesting to see whether Morgan would be keen to link up the new Hibs boss for the third time.