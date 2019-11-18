Quick links

Lewis Morgan admits he's frustrated at lack of game time at Celtic

Lewis Morgan of Celtic FC celebrates scoring their 4th goal at the 90th minute during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019...
Celtic forward Lewis Morgan has only made three appearances for Neil Lennon's side in the league.

Lewis Morgan of Celtic comes on as a substitute for Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group B match between FC Salzburg and Celtic at Red Bull Arena Wals-Siezenheim...

Celtic forward Lewis Morgan has admitted to the Scottish Herald that he has found Neil Lennon’s team selection decisions this season ‘frustrating’.

Morgan has played just three times for Celtic in the league, with Lennon favouring other options.

The attacker has barely started for Celtic, and even making match day squads has been difficult at times.

The 23-year-old has come on as a late substitute in Celtic’s last two games, but before that he was excluded from Lennon’s team in regular occasions.

 

And Morgan admits that although he has loved being back at Celtic, he wishes he was playing more regularly.

“It’s been brilliant at Celtic and the boys have been playing brilliantly. Obviously, it’s frustrating, no player is happy when they are not playing,” he said. “All I can do it work hard and try to impress the manager and be ready for when I get the chance to prove myself.”

Celtic have a demanding schedule coming up over the Christmas period, which should test their squad depth out.

Morgan could well be given more first-team action in the coming weeks.

And the attacker insists that he will be ready to play for Celtic if he is given a chance.

“You look at the run of fixtures and there’s a lot of games from now until Christmas and everyone will need to play their part,” Morgan said.

“There games always come thick and fast with Celtic and you need to ready. I want to feature as much as possible and maybe get more minutes than I have recently. But that’s down to me.”

Celtic’s next game comes on Saturday against Livingston, when it will be intriguing to see whether Morgan is given a chance to feature. 

