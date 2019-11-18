Quick links

Leeds United

England Football Team

Championship

Leeds United fans should be in no rush for Kalvin Phillips' England call

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips celebrates scoring the opening goal
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Where are the benefits for Leeds if Kalvin Phillips is called up for England?

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips celebrates scoring the opening goal

 

England are still waiting for one of their defensive midfield players to step up and really nail down the position.

This has repeatedly led to Leeds supporters calling for Kalvin Phillips to get a chance, which based on his form, is a valid suggestion.

It's always rare for Championship players to get into the England squad, but the calls for Phillips are growing.

 

Pundit Danny Higginbotham has told The Sun that he believes Phillips could be the answer.

While this would validate suggestions from Leeds fans, there should really be no rush from a supporter perspective for Phillips to get called up.

Where are the benefits for Leeds?

Yes this would raise the profile of Leeds United even further and shine a positive light on the work Marcelo Bielsa is doing.

It would be great PR for the club, but there are no tangible benefits on the pitch for the Whites.

And in recent seasons whenever the media spotlight has shone on Leeds' positive form and progress, this has led to an inevitable dip.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United

Phillips is playing superbly at the moment and merits a call-up, but it is better for Leeds that he goes under the radar.

Leeds had to fight to keep hold of Phillips in the summer transfer window, and if he gets called into the England squad it will be even tougher.

In the event he goes to Euro 2020 with England and Leeds miss out on promotion, it will surely be game over when it comes to keeping hold of him.

A call up raises the stakes and pressure on Leeds to finally achieve their goal.

Add to that the distraction for Phillips on and off the pitch and added injury risk with more games for him, and it's just better that he stays slightly under the radar.

Phillips is England's best kept secret, and while recognition is good,  Leeds shouldn't be  in any rush to tell the whole world just yet.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips (left) heads clear from defence

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch