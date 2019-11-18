Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Josh Maja admits he was shocked at Jack Ross's departure at Sunderland

John Verrall
FC Girondins de Bordeaux's newly recruited player, English forward Josh Maja poses with his new jersey during his official presentation on January 28, 2019 at the Haillan training centre...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has been replaced by Phil Parkinson at the Stadium of Light.

Josh Maja of Sunderland (#20) scores the second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Scunthorpe United at Stadium of Light on August 19, 2018 in Sunderland,...

Ex-Sunderland forward Josh Maja has told the Sunderland Echo that he was surprised when he heard his former side had parted company with Jack Ross.

Maja worked with Ross for six months at Sunderland, and the Scottish boss managed to get the best out of the young forward.

Maja was Sunderland’s top scorer over the early part of last season, before he left in January.

There is a feeling that if Maja had stayed with Sunderland, the Black Cats may well have earned promotion last term, as they struggled to replace his goals after he departed.

 

Maja is now playing for Bordeaux in France, after opting to move abroad rather than sign a new contract with Sunderland.

However, the young forward has still kept a close eye on goings on back at the Stadium of Light.

And he admits that when he heard the news that Ross had gone he was disappointed.

“I was very surprised and saddened to be honest with you,” Maja said.

Josh Maja of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium of Light on November 17, 2018 in Sunderland, United Kingdom.

“I’ve seen the good work he’s done with the club and the team, and obviously things weren’t going his way in the last few weeks.

“That’s part of football, but I guess the people above made the decision and that’s life.”

Ross’s departure at Sunderland hasn’t sparked the improvement that many were hoping.

Phil Parkinson has taken over on Wearside, but he has struggled to spark a big improvement so far.

Sunderland are currently performing below expectations this term, and sit in ninth place in the League One table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch