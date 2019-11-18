Josh Maja admits he was shocked at Jack Ross's departure at Sunderland

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has been replaced by Phil Parkinson at the Stadium of Light.

Ex-Sunderland forward Josh Maja has told the Sunderland Echo that he was surprised when he heard his former side had parted company with Jack Ross.

Maja worked with Ross for six months at Sunderland, and the Scottish boss managed to get the best out of the young forward.

Maja was Sunderland’s top scorer over the early part of last season, before he left in January.

There is a feeling that if Maja had stayed with Sunderland, the Black Cats may well have earned promotion last term, as they struggled to replace his goals after he departed.

Maja is now playing for Bordeaux in France, after opting to move abroad rather than sign a new contract with Sunderland.

However, the young forward has still kept a close eye on goings on back at the Stadium of Light.

And he admits that when he heard the news that Ross had gone he was disappointed.

“I was very surprised and saddened to be honest with you,” Maja said.

“I’ve seen the good work he’s done with the club and the team, and obviously things weren’t going his way in the last few weeks.

“That’s part of football, but I guess the people above made the decision and that’s life.”

Ross’s departure at Sunderland hasn’t sparked the improvement that many were hoping.

Phil Parkinson has taken over on Wearside, but he has struggled to spark a big improvement so far.

Sunderland are currently performing below expectations this term, and sit in ninth place in the League One table.