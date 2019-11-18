Quick links

John Fashanu hails 'exceptional' Rangers man Joe Aribo

Shane Callaghan
Joe Aribo of rangers celebrates after he scores the opening goal during the Europa League Second Qualifying round first leg match between Rangers and Progres Niederkorn at Ibrox Stadium on...
Shane Callaghan
Joe Aribo has been a huge hit at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Joe Aribo of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Former Premier League striker John Fashanu believes that Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has a very bright future at international level.

Aribo, who joined the Gers this past summer, started Nigeria's 4-2 win away to Lesotho in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The London-born star has become a mainstay with the Super Eagles as a result of his form under Steven Gerrard for Rangers, and scored against Brazil in a friendly last month.

The 23-year-old former Charlton Athletic man certainly seems to be going places, and Fashanu, who was a a director of the Nigerian FA, says that the 'exceptional' Aribo will be targeted by opposition teams as a result of his quality.

 

He told The Scottish Sun about the Rangers attacker: "He is going to be one of our key players for years. He's been doing very well for Rangers and has been exceptional since his debut for Nigeria.

"Joe is going to be targeted by the opposition because they know what he can do. It's important he is used properly by us because he's vital for the team."

What a few months it has been for Aribo since moving to Ibrox.

His ex-Charlton boss Lee Bowyer advised against a move to Rangers, arguing that it was a backwards step, but his profile has shot up since heading North of the border and no doubt he will continue to improve.

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow),Radoslaw Majecki (Legia) during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Legia Warsaw and Rangers FC on August 22, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

