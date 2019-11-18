Joe Gelhardt claims Everton and Liverpool have snubbed him 'three or four times'

Everton and Liverpool are reportedly keen on Wigan's Joe Gelhardt.

Wigan Athletic attacker Joe Gelhardt has told the club's official website that Everton and Liverpool have both rejected him on a number of occasions.

The Latics have seen Gelhardt come through their ranks in recent years, and they are now seeing him emerge into Paul Cook's first team.

Gelhardt has played six Championship games this season, bagging one goal as he begins to show his huge potential at the age of just 17.

Add in that Gelhardt has bagged an impressive 19 goals in 27 appearances for England across various youth levels, and you begin to see why he's so highly-regarded.

The Daily Star reported over the weekend that Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen to sign Gelhardt.

However, Gelhardt only signed a new deal with Wigan on Friday, committing his future to the Latics despite that lofty interest in his signature.

Now, Liverpool-born Gelhardt has commented on his decision, and claims that both Everton and Liverpool – two teams that now want to sign him – actually rejected him 'three or four times'.

Gelhardt has credited his own hard work for bouncing back from those snubs and continuing to develop at Wigan, adding that it's great to play for the Latics, and his bond with the fans is part of why he's chosen to stay at the DW Stadium.

“I've had eight years here, but before I joined the club, I was rejected three or four times by local teams like Liverpool and Everton,” said Gelhardt. “The experience I've had at Wigan on the way up the age groups has been really good, but I've had to work very hard for it.”

“It's a great privilege to play for this club. I enjoy coming into work every day, it's a great environment. I love working with all of the staff and the senior players have always been very welcoming. The fans have given me a big boost with their messages of support. I just like being here, which is why I've extended my contract,” he added.