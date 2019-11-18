'Incredible': What Guardiola said about Manchester City-linked Kinglsey Coman and Dani Olmo

Premier League champions Man City want Bayern Munich's Bundesliga winnger Coman and Dinamo Zagreb's Spain international Olmo.

Pep Guardiola loves Kingsley Coman and the admiration is certainly mutual.

The fleet-footed Frenchman might have spent just one of his five seasons at Bayern Munich under the legendary coach but it was Guardiola who saw something very special in a 19-year-old who struggled to make the grade at Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus.

Now, three years after arguably the most influential coach of the 21st century rode off into the sunset, swapping Munich for Manchester, a reunion with Coman appears to be on the cards.

Sky Sports claims that Manchester City could demand the four-time Bundesliga champion in exchange for Leroy Sane, should Bayern return for the wantaway winger during the January transfer window.

With speculation swirling, it is worth considering what Guardiola said about Coman three years ago, when the winger was still a fresh-faced teen with an ill-advised Jedi-inspired rat-tail haircut.

"But it is madness how fast Kingsley has integrated at Bayern. It is clear that he has a lot of potential,” Guardiola said in quotes reported by SportsMole.

"He has rare dribbling skills that you do not see very often.”

Rare talent

Coman, however, is not the only dazzling young winger linked with a January move to the Premier League champions. And, like Bayern’s number 19, Dani Olmo has also been the subject of some gushing praise from a coach who can spot a special footballer from miles away.

"He was in the youth of Barcelona and normally who plays there is a good player,” he told Calciomercato of a player who was turning heads in the famous La Masia academy during Guardiola’s trophy-laden reign at the Camp Nou.

“He was one of the best players of the European Under-21s (which Spain won) with his incredible work-ethic."

Sportske Novosti claims that Manchester City are ready to pay the £34 million Dinamo Zagreb want for their prized asset. Zagreb coach Nenad Bjelica, meanwhile, is confident that Olmo, who scored on his Spain debut in Friday's 7-0 thrashing of Malta, can thrive at the Etihad with a January exit seemingly inevitable.

Whether Coman or Olmo arrives, Guardiola will be happy with the end result.