His Dark Materials: Meet Simon Manyonda - age, Instagram and why you recognise him!

His Dark Materials' first season is now well underway and has given Simon Manyonda's Benjamin a crucial moment at centre-stage.

The BBC's highly anticipated His Dark Materials series has been an appetising prospect ever since it was announced.

Long-time fans of Phillip Pullman's original novel series were excited about having Lyra Belacqua's adventures put to screen properly after the rather lacklustre 2007 film The Golden Compass and more casual viewers were immediately drawn to the series by the impressive cast.

While the series does mix big-name stars and relative unknowns, it's arguably been the lesser-known actors who've made for a more fascinating proposition in the series so far.

One such lesser-known actor who has made quite the impression in His Dark Materials is Simon Manyonda but what do we know about this somewhat unfamiliar face?

Meet Simon Manyonda

Simon Manyonda was born in 1986 in London, which would make him either 32 or 33 years of age at the time of writing.

Manyonda was born to parents of Ghanaian descent who are a general practitioner and a gynaecologist and obstetrician respectively.

He attended the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), whose President/Chancellor is currently Benedict Cumberbatch, which set him on the course to becoming a professional actor.

While some actors are huge advocates of social media and boast thousands, if not millions, of followers, Manyonda has a very limited presence on social media. There is an Instagram account under the name of Simon Manyonda (simonmanyonda) but it isn't verified and has just over 400 followers.

His role in His Dark Materials

In the new His Dark Materials series, Simon Manyonda takes on the role of Benjamin De Ruyter, a high-ranking member of the gyptians and a cunning spy.

He has appeared frequently through the first three episodes of the BBC series but the third episode would prove to be his final appearance.

During a secret raid on Mrs Coulter's flat, to acquire information that could help rescue the missing children, Benjamin falls to his death, avoiding capture by Mrs Coulter and the Gobblers.

Benjamin's death is a crucial moment in the story, however, as it is the first thing that Lyra reads on the alethiometer.

What else has Simon Manyonda been in?

Simon Manyonda's role in His Dark Materials is the latest in an ever-growing list of notable acting roles.

His career took off in 2009 with an appearance in the short film How It's Done but he quickly moved onto bigger and better things.

In 2012, Manyonda appeared in the TV film Julias Caeser and by 2014 he'd earned roles in Holby City and more impressively a National Theatre Live version of King Lear.

Arguably his biggest roles to date though have come in the likes of Doctor Who in 2015 and the 2017 video game Horizon Zero Dawn where Manyonda took on a number of voice acting roles.

In 2019, Simon has also appeared in the ITV drama The Bay and, of course, the BBC's His Dark Materials.