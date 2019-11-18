Henry Onyekuru could reportedly leave Monaco already months after £12.5m Everton exit

Henry Onyekuru never managed to play a Premier League game for Everton due to work permit issues.

With Wissam Ben Yedder and Islam Slimani netting 14 goals and seven assists between them since the start of the Ligue 1 season, it’s no wonder that Henry Onyekuru is barely getting a look in at Monaco.

The Principality club paid £12.5 million to sign the Nigerian international over the summer (Goal) but, like so many of Monaco’s purchases since the esteemed sporting director Luis Campos defected to Lille, Onyekuru has failed to live up to expectations – not to mention his hefty price-tag.

Injuries haven’t helped of course but, even when the 22-year-old is fit, he has remained out of favour. Coach Leonardo Jardim has handed Onyekuru just two league starts – and they both came in August.

And, according to Sporx, things have got so bad that Onyekuru could be on his way back to Galatasaray in January. A right-footed forward who wears his first name on his shirt in homage to his icon Thierry Henry, Onyekuru produced 16 goals and six assists as Gala won the Super Lig title in 2018/19.

Now, negotiations are underway regarding a return to the Istanbul giants on loan with a £2 million temporary fee being mooted.

Suddenly, Everton won’t be having too many regrets about cashing in on a player who, back in 2017, looked like one of the club’s most exciting signings in years.

The Toffees paid £7 million to sign Onyekuru from KAS Eupen two years ago, fighting off almost half of Europe along the way. But thanks to work permit problems which denied him the chance to ever play a Premier League game, Onyekuru was gone – sold for a £5.5 million profit.

That looks like rather savvy business now though.