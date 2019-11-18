Quick links

Everton

Ligue 1

Premier League

Henry Onyekuru could reportedly leave Monaco already months after £12.5m Everton exit

Danny Owen
Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands speaks to the media during a press conference at USM Finch Farm on June 4, 2018 in Halewood, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Henry Onyekuru never managed to play a Premier League game for Everton due to work permit issues.

Henry Onyekuru of Monaco sits on the bench during the Ligue 1 match between Stade de Reims and AS Monaco at Stade Auguste Delaune on September 21, 2019 in Reims, France.

With Wissam Ben Yedder and Islam Slimani netting 14 goals and seven assists between them since the start of the Ligue 1 season, it’s no wonder that Henry Onyekuru is barely getting a look in at Monaco.

The Principality club paid £12.5 million to sign the Nigerian international over the summer (Goal) but, like so many of Monaco’s purchases since the esteemed sporting director Luis Campos defected to Lille, Onyekuru has failed to live up to expectations – not to mention his hefty price-tag.

Injuries haven’t helped of course but, even when the 22-year-old is fit, he has remained out of favour. Coach Leonardo Jardim has handed Onyekuru just two league starts – and they both came in August.

 

And, according to Sporx, things have got so bad that Onyekuru could be on his way back to Galatasaray in January. A right-footed forward who wears his first name on his shirt in homage to his icon Thierry Henry, Onyekuru produced 16 goals and six assists as Gala won the Super Lig title in 2018/19.

Now, negotiations are underway regarding a return to the Istanbul giants on loan with a £2 million temporary fee being mooted.

Henry Onyekuru of Galatasaray SK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig football match between Fenerbahce AS and Galatasaray AS at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 14, 2019 in Istanbul,...

Suddenly, Everton won’t be having too many regrets about cashing in on a player who, back in 2017, looked like one of the club’s most exciting signings in years.

The Toffees paid £7 million to sign Onyekuru from KAS Eupen two years ago, fighting off almost half of Europe along the way. But thanks to work permit problems which denied him the chance to ever play a Premier League game, Onyekuru was gone – sold for a £5.5 million profit.

That looks like rather savvy business now though.

Henry Onyekuru of Galatasaray celebreating the goal to 1-0 in the 44th minute during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray S.K. and Besiktas at the Türk Telekom Arena in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch