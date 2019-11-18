Has Fresh Off the Boat been cancelled? Thinking ahead of season 6

Season 6 is in full swing, but let's look ahead for a moment.

It has returned...

Sometimes, absolutely nothing beats kicking back on the sofa and engrossing yourself in a great comedy series. It's been a sensational year for television in general, but when narrowing the focus onto comedy, there are some obvious highlights.

Netflix has done well, delivering new seasons of The Kominsky Method, Big Mouth and arguably the most charming season of Stranger Things to date.

However, one of the finest comedy series' of recent memory recently made a triumphant return; of course, we're talking about Fresh Off the Boat.

Fresh Off the Boat: Season 6

Nahnatchka Khan's beloved American sitcom is loosely inspired by the life of celeb chef Eddie Huang, and the show's name is actually taken from his autobiography. We've had great fun following the life of this Taiwanese-American family in 1990s Florida, but the story isn't over.

Season 6 began airing on Friday, September 27th 2019, with subsequent episodes surfacing weekly.

It's gotten off to a terrific start, but there are still plenty more laughs to be had. The sixth season is said to contain a satisfying fifteen episodes; while this is the least amount of episodes in a season since the first, the quality more than makes up for it.

The season is set to conclude in February 2020, but can we expect more to come afterwards?

Has Fresh Off the Boat been cancelled?

Yes, it has.

As highlighted by Vulture, season 6 is set to be the final season of Fresh Off the Boat. The finale is set to air on Friday, February 21st 2020; episodes 14 and 15 will combine to serve as a one-hour series finale.

It's good to hear that it will have a deserved, substantial send-off, but it's a shame to see it cancelled. After all, the same source also notes that it's the longest-running sitcom about an Asian-American family in broadcast TV history.

The creator - Nahnatchka Khan - said in a press release: "I’m so proud of the show and what we’ve accomplished over the past six seasons. Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, ‘And if you don’t know, now you know.'"

Melvin Mar, Lucille Soong, Ray Wise, Chelsey Crisp, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Hudson Yang, Randall Park, Karey Burke, Nahnatchka Khan and Constance Wu attend the 'Fresh Off The Boat'...

Fans react to Fresh Off the Boat being cancelled

One fan on Twitter wrote: "It looks like Fresh off the Boat is going to be cancelled after season 6. This is really sad to hear, I loved that show and it's one of my favourite current sitcoms..."

Similarly, another tweeted: "Just saw that Fresh Off the Boat is cancelled and now I’m so sad."

However, one argued: "... I think there's a difference between a show being cancelled and a show coming to an end. Fresh Off the Boat is the latter."

Let's hope they're right, in that the finale feels like a necessary and fulfilling conclusion.

