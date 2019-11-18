Harry Redknapp urges Pochettino to drop Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen isn't enjoying a great season.

Pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp has told The Sun that he thinks the club must offload Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window.

Spurs have endured a difficult opening few months of the season, and whilst there are a host of issues for Mauricio Pochettino to deal with, the contract situations at the club appear to be a major issue.

Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are all out of contract at the end of the season, and that appears to be hanging over the club like a very dark shadow.

Eriksen has been a huge disappointment this season, turning in disappointing display after disappointing display, and it's almost surprising that Pochettino keeps playing him.

Yes, the Dane wanted to leave over the summer, but his perceived lack of effort since missing out on a big transfer has been hugely disappointing.

Eriksen may well leave for free next summer, bringing a sour taste to the end of his Spurs career, but Tottenham may hope to just cash in during the upcoming January transfer window before he walks away for nothing.

Now, former Spurs boss Redknapp has urged Pochettino to drop Eriksen and play somebody else, because it's clear that the Dane isn't going to be staying.

Redknapp wants to see Spurs sell Eriksen in January, but feels even that may be difficult, as Eriksen has a 'once in a lifetime opportunity' to earn huge money as a free agent, even if he needs to improve his form to get that move.

“I don’t see him signing a new contract now. I think he will let it run out and take that option of being a free agent next summer,” said Redknapp. “So if he doesn’t want to stay and has made up his mind to go, I’d be looking to play someone else now. If he doesn’t want to be part of the team, it’s very difficult — you want people who want to play for the club — and it’s time to say right, OK.”

“You get to January and see if you can sell him then. But he probably won’t move then because, if he hangs on until the summer and sees his contract out, he’s a free agent. Let’s say his value is £50million. When he is a free agent he can go to a club and his agent will say his value is £50m if you bought him. Now you are getting him for nothing, so you give him £25m and you will still have a bargain. So somebody will give him a big signing-on fee plus his wages, so he is really going to set himself up for life by hanging on now. He has gone this far. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. But he has to start playing better anyway to get the move he wants,” he added.