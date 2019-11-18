Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Premier League

Harry Redknapp compares Tottenham and Arsenal's situations

Dan Coombs
Harry Redknapp looks on before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 31, 2018 in London, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham are behind Arsenal in the table.

Harry Redknapp looks on before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 31, 2018 in London, England.

Harry Redknapp never quite managed to lead his Tottenham Hotspur side to a finish above Arsenal despite a couple of close calls.

Current Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has done it for the last three seasons, but this year neither team have begun particularly well.

 

Tottenham are in 14th place while Arsenal are in sixth, but to show how close it is, just two points separate the two teams.

Harry Redknapp has told The Sun that Arsenal's poor form should be giving Tottenham some encouragement.

He said: "Tottenham have it all on now to get in the top four this year. The only thing now in their favour is that Arsenal look so poor.

"It’s been a disappointing season so far for Spurs. The players haven’t hit the form they did last year. I’m a big fan of the manager and hopefully they can turn it around."

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November...

When the two teams met at the start of the season there was little to choose between them with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Both managers are under pressure, with both teams well off the pace of a rampant Liverpool side at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs had ambitions to challenge Liverpool to win the title. That has passed already.

Their target appears to have reset back to competing with Arsenal for a top four spot, and if they get it, it will represent an impressive turnaround.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur goes down under pressure from Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal but no penalty awarded during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch