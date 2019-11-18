Harry Redknapp compares Tottenham and Arsenal's situations

Tottenham are behind Arsenal in the table.

Harry Redknapp never quite managed to lead his Tottenham Hotspur side to a finish above Arsenal despite a couple of close calls.

Current Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has done it for the last three seasons, but this year neither team have begun particularly well.

Tottenham are in 14th place while Arsenal are in sixth, but to show how close it is, just two points separate the two teams.

Harry Redknapp has told The Sun that Arsenal's poor form should be giving Tottenham some encouragement.

He said: "Tottenham have it all on now to get in the top four this year. The only thing now in their favour is that Arsenal look so poor.

"It’s been a disappointing season so far for Spurs. The players haven’t hit the form they did last year. I’m a big fan of the manager and hopefully they can turn it around."

When the two teams met at the start of the season there was little to choose between them with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Both managers are under pressure, with both teams well off the pace of a rampant Liverpool side at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs had ambitions to challenge Liverpool to win the title. That has passed already.

Their target appears to have reset back to competing with Arsenal for a top four spot, and if they get it, it will represent an impressive turnaround.