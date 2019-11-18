Grady Diangana reacts to Manuel Pellegrini's comments about him

West Ham United's Grady Diangana is impressing at West Bromwich Albion.

West Ham United winger Grady Diangana has admitted to the club's official website that he's happy with Manuel Pellegrini's comments about him.

The Hammers saw Diangana break through in Pellegrini's first season at the club, registering 17 Premier League appearances last term, with six of them as a starter.

Diangana seemingly wasn't going to receive much playing time this season, and West Ham chose to send him out on loan to West Bromwich Albion.

Diangana reunited with Slaven Bilic at The Hawthorns, and the 21-year-old is enjoying a superb season with the Championship leaders.

The wide man has hit four goals and four assists for the Baggies, helping Bilic claim top spot, with his pace and trickery causing problems for Championship full backs.

West Ham's wingers are struggling right now, leaving some to wonder whether Diangana should be recalled in January – but that doesn't seem to be part of Pellegrini's plans.

Pellegrini has suggested that Diangana will spend the whole season with West Brom, and the winger has now reacted to those comments.

Diangana has admitted that he wants to make it at West Ham in the long-term, but he's happy to be playing regularly having seen Pellegrini say he wants him to play 40 games this season, with Diangana seemingly accepting that he wouldn't get major playing time with the Hammers right now.

“I definitely want to make it at West Ham, long term,” said Pellegrini. “I saw an interview Pellegrini did and he said he'd like me to get 40 games under my belt with West Brom and he's happy with the way I've been performing, so I'm happy here and I want to keep playing football.”

“For me personally, I realised there was a lot of competition in the West Ham team, a lot of big players. I'm at the stage of my career where I just want to play games and show the world what I can do. For me to improve as well, I need to be playing so I really wanted to just play football,” he added.