Glenn Hoddle gives verdict on Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings's display for England

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is still trying to force his way into England's starting line-up.

Glenn Hoddle has suggested to ITV Sport, during their live coverage of England, that he thought Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings may have been trying too hard against Kosovo last night.

Mings was handed just his second start for England yesterday, with the Villa man given a chance in the heart of the Three Lions’ defence.

Gareth Southgate’s side won 4-0 in the contest, with Mings helping to keep a clean-sheet.

But Hoddle felt that the Villa defender could have been more accurate in possession.

He said, during the second half: “Indifferent, a couple of sloppy mistakes he’s made. He’ll be interested a bit more than he was against Bulgaria. He’s got to settle down and keep it simple, just keep the ball ticking.”

Mings is fighting to earn a place in England’s defence right now, with Southgate’s options in the position far from certain.

England have to pick between the likes of John Stones, Michael Keane, Joe Gomez, Fikayo Tomori and Mings to play at centre-back.

It is arguable that Mings has been in the best form at club level, with the Villa defender really stepping up since signing permanently in the summer.

Mings has been one of Dean Smith’s side’s star players so far this term, and his focus will now return to club matters.

Villa are next in action a week today, when they take on Newcastle United.