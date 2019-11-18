Glen Johnson comments on whether Arsenal will get Jose Mourinho

Arsenal are reportedly interested in hiring Jose Mourinho.

Glen Johnson has claimed to The Express that Jose Mourinho won't be joining Arsenal.

Pressure is mounting on Gunners boss Unai Emery and according to The Daily Mail, Mourinho is in the frame to replace the Spaniard in North London.

Arsenal are eight points adrift in the race for Champions League qualification, even after smashing their transfer record on £72 million signing Nicolas Pepe during the summer.

A lot of fans would love to see the Portuguese succeed Emery at the Emirates, but according to Johnson, once signed by the former Chelsea manager, Mourinho won't be heading to Arsenal.

He told The Express: "Jose Mourinho is sitting in the shadows at the moment. Arsenal and Tottenham are the two places where the doors could be open sooner but I don’t think I could see him at Arsenal."

Mourinho has been out of work since being fired by Manchester United nearly a year ago.

He failed to bring the Red Devils back to the summit of English football, finishing second and 19 points behind Manchester City in 2018, but the wheels came off in remarkable fashion last season.

Nevertheless, this is a man who has won the Champions League on two occasions and Arsenal should definitely be interested.

But if Johnson is right, he doesn't see his old boss in North London - not on the red half, anyway.