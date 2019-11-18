Everton fans react to links with Goncalo Paciencia

Everton are said to be interested in Eintract Frankfurt forward Goncalo Paciencia.

Everton fans generally appear behind the idea of going for Goncalo Paciencia.

Record claim that Everton are keen on the Eintract Frankfurt forward, with Marco Silva wanting to add him to his squad.

There is a great deal of scepticism from Everton supporters about the rumours.

But most Everton fans think that he could improve their attack, even though they are hoping he is not a replacement for Moise Kean.

Indeed, there are many Everton fans who think Paciencia could actually be the ideal strike partner to use with Kean.

Would take paciencia at Everton — Everton FC fan (@OpinionsEverton) November 16, 2019

Tosun and some money swap? Play him with Kean and unleash some goals — Kyle Meerdo (@MeerdsBeards) November 16, 2019

But bar that, he's a big grafter, just as good creatively as he is as a complete finisher, so he tends to drop deep - could see him working will with Kean personally — Michael (@greenallefc) November 16, 2019

Him and Kean up top together — Jacob Sampsell (@JacobSamp17) November 16, 2019

Decent if true — Tom Glyn™️ (@tomosglynowen) November 16, 2019

I cant see them selling Paciencia for anything other than a ridiculous sum, purely because they sold Jovic and Haller last window so they dont need the money and hes stepped into their shoes seamlessly... — Dale Darlington (@Dale_Darlington) November 16, 2019

plz be a replacement for tosun not kean plz be a replacement for tosun not kean plz be a replacement for tosun not kean plz be a replacement for tosun not kean plz be a replacement for tosun not kean plz be a replacement for tosun not kean plz be a replacement for tosun not kean — Jackson Monroe (@Jon_Donnn17) November 16, 2019

Everton have struggled to find a regular scorer for them so far this season, with their current options failing to find the back of the net with any regularity.

Kean was Everton’s big money summer signing but he still has not scored, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun don’t look like regular goal getters.

Everton have found it difficult as a result of their issues in front of goal and they have badly under-performed, with Silva’s side currently in 15th place in the Premier League table.