Everton fans react to links with Goncalo Paciencia

John Verrall
Paciencia Goncalo of Portugal celebrates with his team after scoring during the Men's Group D first round match between Portugal and Argentina during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the...
Everton are said to be interested in Eintract Frankfurt forward Goncalo Paciencia.

Goncalo Paciencia of Portugal in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match between Portugal and Lithuania at Algarve Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Faro, Portugal.

Everton fans generally appear behind the idea of going for Goncalo Paciencia.

Record claim that Everton are keen on the Eintract Frankfurt forward, with Marco Silva wanting to add him to his squad.

 

There is a great deal of scepticism from Everton supporters about the rumours.

But most Everton fans think that he could improve their attack, even though they are hoping he is not a replacement for Moise Kean.

Indeed, there are many Everton fans who think Paciencia could actually be the ideal strike partner to use with Kean. 

Everton have struggled to find a regular scorer for them so far this season, with their current options failing to find the back of the net with any regularity.

Kean was Everton’s big money summer signing but he still has not scored, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun don’t look like regular goal getters.

Everton have found it difficult as a result of their issues in front of goal and they have badly under-performed, with Silva’s side currently in 15th place in the Premier League table.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

