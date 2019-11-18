England fans are tearing into Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

England beat Kosovo 4-0 away from home on Sunday night.

England eased through their final game of qualifying for EURO 2020 as they hammered Kosovo 4-0 away in Pristina on Sunday.

The Three Lions booked their place at EURO 2020 on Thursday night by hammering Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley Stadium, and Gareth Southgate saw his side rack up more goals on Sunday.

Harry Winks latched onto Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's first half pass to slot him his first ever England goal, and fans had to wait until the final 15 minutes for the game to explode into life.

Harry Kane scored yet another England goal to make it 2-0, before Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount also got on the scoresheet to wrap up a 4-0 win.

Southgate will now be focused on the road to EURO 2020, with players now facing a difficult few months as they attempt to prove they should be in the squad.

Southgate handed a start to Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on Sunday, using him and Raheem Sterling either side of Kane in the England attack, but the Blues ace wasn't at his best.

That's more than understandable given that Hudson-Odoi is still finding his feet after a lengthy injury lay-off, but his performance – which came to an end when Southgate substituted him in favour of Rashford – resulted in criticism on Twitter.

England fans suggested that the 18-year-old wide man was 'terrible' and 'very poor', comparing him unfavourably to Adama Traore, Theo Walcott and Jordon Ibe, blasting his lack of end product in the process.

I’ve seen enough of hudson odoi — Marshy (@chinesejamie) November 17, 2019

Hudson-Odoi is the next Theo Walcott. No end product and 9 times out of 10 makes the wrong decision — Andy McGlashan (@Glasho377) November 17, 2019

Hudson-odoi was terrible today — simon billingham (@simonbillingham) November 17, 2019

Hudson-Odoi shouldn’t be in the England squad. Tonight’s performance was the evidence for that. — yas (@1yasserbodiat) November 17, 2019

Another game and I'm still wondering who Hudson odoi is paying for him to be getting a call up for england... — Jason.W (@JasonW12931885) November 17, 2019

A day to forget for Hudson-Odoi. Very poor. — Marc Loboda (@marcloboda) November 17, 2019

Callum Hudson Odoi playing like prime Jordan Ibe for England tonight — Aaron (@AaronFJLee) November 17, 2019

I don’t get the hype surrounding Hudson-Odoi, he’s like Adama Traore, without pace he’s got nothing. — Ryan (@RyanMKIV) November 17, 2019

Hudson odoi was woeful today a lot more to prove before he gets in Euro squad — TAS (@coys100) November 17, 2019

Why did Hudson-Odoi start over Rashford. He doesnt deserve to be playing for England at the moment — sol (@SolWW3) November 17, 2019

Hudson Odoi with a stinker — gordz (@SubTweetStephen) November 17, 2019

Hudson-Odoi could be a really good footballer if he learnt how to pass a ball — lewis (@lgduffin98) November 17, 2019

McNeil is miles better than Hudson-Odoi — Danny Bell (@Jinglebell89) November 17, 2019

Dunno about Hudson-Odoi at the moment. Bit of a no end product merchant. — Dom Massara (@Dom_massara) November 17, 2019