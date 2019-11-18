Quick links

England fans are tearing into Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Olly Dawes
England fans wave their flags during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between England and Kosovo at St. Mary's Stadium on September 10, 2019 in Southampton, England.
England beat Kosovo 4-0 away from home on Sunday night.

Callum Hudson-Odoi of England controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and England at the Pristina City Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Pristina, Kosovo.

England eased through their final game of qualifying for EURO 2020 as they hammered Kosovo 4-0 away in Pristina on Sunday.

The Three Lions booked their place at EURO 2020 on Thursday night by hammering Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley Stadium, and Gareth Southgate saw his side rack up more goals on Sunday.

Harry Winks latched onto Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's first half pass to slot him his first ever England goal, and fans had to wait until the final 15 minutes for the game to explode into life.

 

Harry Kane scored yet another England goal to make it 2-0, before Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount also got on the scoresheet to wrap up a 4-0 win.

Southgate will now be focused on the road to EURO 2020, with players now facing a difficult few months as they attempt to prove they should be in the squad.

Southgate handed a start to Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on Sunday, using him and Raheem Sterling either side of Kane in the England attack, but the Blues ace wasn't at his best.

Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England shakes hands with Callum Hudson-Odoi of England after being substituted during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and England at the...

That's more than understandable given that Hudson-Odoi is still finding his feet after a lengthy injury lay-off, but his performance – which came to an end when Southgate substituted him in favour of Rashford – resulted in criticism on Twitter.

England fans suggested that the 18-year-old wide man was 'terrible' and 'very poor', comparing him unfavourably to Adama Traore, Theo Walcott and Jordon Ibe, blasting his lack of end product in the process.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
