Sunderland coach compares Anthony Patterson to £30m Jordan Pickford

A general view of the Stadium of Light during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on February 24, 2018 in Sunderland, England.
Young goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is yet to make his League One debut for the Black Cats but he will surely have caught Phil Parkinson's eye.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Anthony Patterson of Sunderland in action during the Liverpool v Sunderland U18 Premier League Cup game at The Kirkby Academy on December 2, 2017 in...

Anthony Patterson might not have played a senior game yet for Sunderland but Black Cats goalkeeping coach Lee Butler is confident that the teenage shot-stopper has a huge future ahead of him, in quotes reported by the Chronicle.

At the age of 19, the world is at Patterson’s feet. Or should we say hands?

The teenager has a long way to go if he wants to follow in the footsteps of Jordan Pickford, who rose through the ranks at the Stadium of Light before joining Everton for £30 million and establishing himself as England’s number one, but his natural talent is certainly not in question.

 

At least that is according to Butler, who worked alongside Pickford during a loan spell at Bradford City in his formative years.

Jordan Pickford of Sunderland during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 16, 2017 in London, England.

"I’ve really enjoyed working with him. I’m pushing him a little bit more. I think he can get better. But he’s got the best hands of a young goalkeeper, well probably any goalkeeper, I’ve worked with for a long time. He’s got great hands,” Butler says.

"He makes big saves and he’s a good shot-stopper but, you know, it’s not all about that, and he knows that.”

Butler believes that young Patterson could work on his communication with the U23 star a rather reserved character on the pitch, at least compared to the motor-mouthed Three Lions glovesman; "It’s not natural to him like it was Pickford."

Yet Patterson should be confident that a first-team debut is not a million miles away, with new Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson keen to give youth a chance.

New Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson pictured at The Academy of Light on October 17, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

