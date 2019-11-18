Quick links

Report: Southampton are battling Championship clubs to sign Artur Jorge

Ralph Hasenhuttl the head coach
Ralph Hasenhuttl's Premier League strugglers need a centre-back and the Saints could reportedly go for Vitoria Setubal's Portuguese defender Jorge.

Artur Jorge of Vitoria Setubal reacts during the Liga Nos match between FC Porto and Vitoria FC at Estadio do Dragao on August 17, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

Southampton are hoping to solve their defensive crisis with a January move for Vitoria Setubal centre-back Artur Jorge, according to A Bola.

It almost goes without saying that the Saints need to strengthen their increasingly porous back line as soon as possible. No team in the Premier League has conceded more than Southampton’s 29 with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s struggling side letting in three against Burnley and Bournemouth, four against Chelsea and nine in a horrific night against Leicester City.

The Mirror (12 November, page 53) claimed that Hasenhuttl is prioritising a ‘top class’ centre-half during the January transfer window and it seems that Jorge, according to reports in Portugal, fits the bill.

 

The 6ft stopper joined Setubal from Primeira Liga rivals Braga in 2018 and has impressed so far this season, with only Benfica and Porto boasting a better defensive record.

25-year-old Jorge is renowned for his ability to start attacks from the back, something which should appeal to Hasenhuttl given his desire to get Southampton playing fast-paced passing football.

Artur Jorge of Setubal (L) vies for the ball with Haris Seferovic of Benfica (R) during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Vitoria FC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on...

The report claims that Jorge will cost around £1.3 million with The Saints battling a number of unnamed Championship clubs for his signature.

And considering how the likes of Jannick Vestergaard and Maya Yoshida have performed this season, they need to up their game and fast with a replacement possibly on his way to St Mary’s.

Artur Jorge of Vitoria FC reaction after missing a goal opportunity during the Liga NOS match between Vitoria FC and Moreirense FC at Estadio do Bonfim on August 23, 2019 in Setubal,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

