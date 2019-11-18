Report: Southampton are battling Championship clubs to sign Artur Jorge

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Premier League strugglers need a centre-back and the Saints could reportedly go for Vitoria Setubal's Portuguese defender Jorge.

Southampton are hoping to solve their defensive crisis with a January move for Vitoria Setubal centre-back Artur Jorge, according to A Bola.

It almost goes without saying that the Saints need to strengthen their increasingly porous back line as soon as possible. No team in the Premier League has conceded more than Southampton’s 29 with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s struggling side letting in three against Burnley and Bournemouth, four against Chelsea and nine in a horrific night against Leicester City.

The Mirror (12 November, page 53) claimed that Hasenhuttl is prioritising a ‘top class’ centre-half during the January transfer window and it seems that Jorge, according to reports in Portugal, fits the bill.

The 6ft stopper joined Setubal from Primeira Liga rivals Braga in 2018 and has impressed so far this season, with only Benfica and Porto boasting a better defensive record.

25-year-old Jorge is renowned for his ability to start attacks from the back, something which should appeal to Hasenhuttl given his desire to get Southampton playing fast-paced passing football.

The report claims that Jorge will cost around £1.3 million with The Saints battling a number of unnamed Championship clubs for his signature.

And considering how the likes of Jannick Vestergaard and Maya Yoshida have performed this season, they need to up their game and fast with a replacement possibly on his way to St Mary’s.