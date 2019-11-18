Report: Norwich City could rescue Victor Camarasa from Crystal Palace nightmare

Victor Camarasa has played five minutes of Premier League football under Roy Hodgson but the Canaries could offer him a fresh start at Carrow Road.

Norwich City are looking to rescue Victor Camarasa from his Crystal Palace purgatory in the January transfer window, according to the Sun (17 November, page 67).

Big things were expected of the Spanish play-maker when he joined Roy Hodgson’s Palace on loan from Real Betis in August with an option to buy for £15 million. But Camarasa has played just five minutes of Premier League football for The Eagles to spark speculation that his time in the capital could be cut short as early as January.

As reported by Estadio Deportivo, Betis are looking to cancel his loan spell in the New Year before potentially selling the one-time Levante star to a rival club.

And Norwich are interested, at least according to The Sun. The Canaries apparently believe that Camarasa can make a difference at Carrow Road, perhaps with his excellent 12-month stint at Cardiff still fresh in the mind.

The skilful play-maker was arguably the best player in a limited Cardiff team last season, scoring five often spectacular goals while notching another four assists en route to relegation.

“Víctor needed to come to a club like ours,” former Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock told the Irish Examiner in December. “He needed to be loved and welcomed, and he’s such a super boy.”

Camarasa certainly would be ‘loved’ by Norwich fans if he gives Daniel Farke’s side the kind of cutting edge they are crying out for in the final third.

Bottom of the table already, Norwich have scored just 11 goals in 13 games so far but they’d probably have beaten Watford last time out if it wasn’t for their maddening wastefulness in front of goal. The Hornets won 2-0.