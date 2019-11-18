Quick links

Report: Michael O'Neil wants Aberdeen goal-machine Sam Cosgrove at Stoke City

Danny Owen
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Northern Ireland and Germany at Windsor Park on October 5, 2017 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Stoke City need a goal-scorer if they are to pull away from the Championship drop zone and Sam Cosgrove could be the man for the Potters.

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen celebrates after his second goal during the Scottish Cup 5th Round match between Aberdeen and Queen of The South at Pittodrie Stadium on February 10, 2019 in...

Michael O’Neill is a firm admirer of Aberdeen goal-machine Sam Cosgrove and wants to bring him to Stoke City in the January transfer window, according to the Sun (17 November, page 67).

Cosgrove might not be a household name in Staffordshire but he has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Britain since the start of last season. The one-time Everton youngster has 16 to his name in 2019/20 already, having found the net 21 times during the previous campaign north of the border.

And his form has apparently caught the eye of Stoke, who recently appointed Northern Ireland boss O’Neil as their new manager.

 

The Potters beat fellow strugglers Barnsley 4-2 last time out as the ‘new manager bounce’ began in earnest and January offers a great opportunity for O’Neill to start to shape a misfit squad in his own image.

Stoke have scored just 17 goals in 16 Championship games so far with strikers Scott Hogan, Lee Gregory, Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes boasting just seven between them.

14th April 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Cup football, semi final, Aberdeen versus Celtic; Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic challenges for the ball with Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen

Cosgrove, an old-school number nine who honed his aerial talents under the formidable Duncan Ferguson in Everton’s youth ranks, should be confident of giving Stoke some much-needed firepower should Aberdeen be forced into a sale.

“He looks at times unplayable,” Dons manager Derek McInnes told the Evening Express in October.

“He is really imposing himself on centre-backs. He is in a good place just now, his link play, his running power, the quality of his finishing, his heading ability, he gives you a bit of everything.”

Sam Cosgrove of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal of the game making it 2-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Pittodrie Stadium on...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

