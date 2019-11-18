Report: Derby, Middlesbrough and Swansea want giant striker Lyndon Dykes

Livingston's Scottish Premiership star Dykes could be heading to the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff and Bristol City interested too.

Livingston powerhouse Lyndon Dykes could be on his way to England during the January transfer window with TEAMtalk claiming that a number of Championship clubs, including Derby County, Swansea City and Middlesbrough, are all interested.

Dykes is something of a refreshing throwback in an era of diminutive, fleet-footed schemers. Standing at 6ft 2ins and with the build of a prize ox, the Australian powerhouse is almost the definition of an ‘old school number nine’.

Just ask Steven Gerrard. Dykes, who has five goals in 14 games this season, has played against Rangers three times this season, using his fearsome aerial strength and hold up play to bully the Glaswegian back line.

"Lyndon Dykes is a good player who has given us problems the last twice we played Livi.

He is good in the air, good on the floor and physical,” the Liverpool legend told the Scottish Sun of Dykes, who also scored in Livingston's first ever competitive victory against Celtic in October.

Derby and Middlesbrough have both struggled for goals at times this season and their interest, according to TEAMtalk, should come as no real surprise.

The report adds that, along with Swansea, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and a Cardiff side who will be expected to persist with their rather direct style under ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris are keen too.

Given that Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro are stuck in the relegation zone with just 13 goals in 16 games to their name, don’t be shocked if Dykes ends up roughing up centre-halves in the north east.