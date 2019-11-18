Manchester City reportedly want £50m Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig in January

Upamecano has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and he could reportedly solve Manchester City's defensive crisis.

Manchester City are looking to solve their defensive crisis by making a January bid for RB Leipzig powerhouse Dayot Upamecano, according to 90Min.

To say that the Premier League champions are missing Vincent Kompany both on and off the pitch is an understatement. City neglected to replace their legendary captain when he rode off into the sunset with a golden medal around his neck and, thanks largely to a serious injury suffered by Aymeric Laporte, their lack of quality depth at centre-back has been brutally exposed.

12 games into the season, City are fourth with three defeats in 12 games. The winter cannot come soon enough.

And 90Min believes that Upamecano is in their sights with Pep Guardiola and co apparently convinced that the 21-year-old Frenchman could make an immediate impact at the Etihad.

Quick and aggressive yet deceptively skilful and excellent on the ball, the former Salzburg stopper is one of Europe’s most complete young defenders with his mix of physical and technical gifts likely to appeal to Guardiola.

BleacherReport claimed last week that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested with Leipzig demanding around £50 million for a player who has shown little interest in extending a contract which expires in the summer of 2021.

Links with Upamecano, plus Benfica’s Ruben Dias, will surely come as a relief to both Fernandinho and Rodri, who have been forced to fill in at centre-half during a difficult couple of weeks for City’s stretched squad.