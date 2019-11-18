Quick links

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Bundesliga

Premier League

Manchester City reportedly want £50m Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig in January

Danny Owen
Manager of Manchester City Pep Guardiola celebrates after his team scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upamecano has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and he could reportedly solve Manchester City's defensive crisis.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig at BayArena on October 5, 2019 in Leverkusen, Germany.

Manchester City are looking to solve their defensive crisis by making a January bid for RB Leipzig powerhouse Dayot Upamecano, according to 90Min.

To say that the Premier League champions are missing Vincent Kompany both on and off the pitch is an understatement. City neglected to replace their legendary captain when he rode off into the sunset with a golden medal around his neck and, thanks largely to a serious injury suffered by Aymeric Laporte, their lack of quality depth at centre-back has been brutally exposed.

12 games into the season, City are fourth with three defeats in 12 games. The winter cannot come soon enough.

 

And 90Min believes that Upamecano is in their sights with Pep Guardiola and co apparently convinced that the 21-year-old Frenchman could make an immediate impact at the Etihad.

Quick and aggressive yet deceptively skilful and excellent on the ball, the former Salzburg stopper is one of Europe’s most complete young defenders with his mix of physical and technical gifts likely to appeal to Guardiola.

Artem Dzyuba (C) of FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and Dayot Upamecano (L) of RB Leipzig argue during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Zenit St. Petersburg and RB Leipzig at...

BleacherReport claimed last week that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested with Leipzig demanding around £50 million for a player who has shown little interest in extending a contract which expires in the summer of 2021.

Links with Upamecano, plus Benfica’s Ruben Dias, will surely come as a relief to both Fernandinho and Rodri, who have been forced to fill in at centre-half during a difficult couple of weeks for City’s stretched squad.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig (L) and Sardar Azmoun of FC Zenit Saint Petersburg vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group G match between FC Zenit St. Petersburg and RB...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch