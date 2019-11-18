Quick links

How Celtic and Tottenham-linked Joe Walsh left his Gillingham manager impressed

The Celtic fans display their banners during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly battling Premier League trio Everton, Spurs and Manchester City for goalkeeper Joe Walsh.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans during the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Gillingham at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 9th November 2019.

Joe Walsh has a habit of making a good first impression.

And once Steve Evans took the reigns of Gillingham Football Club in May, it didn’t take the motor-mouthed manager long to realise just how impressive a talent he had on his hands at Priestfield.

“The big plus is Walsh. I didn’t expect (him) to have that quality,” the former Leeds and Rotherham United boss told Kent Online in the summer. “I have got the go-ahead from our chairman to sign another goalkeeper but I am thinking, 'where do I go and sign better than Joe Walsh?’”

 

It is comments like that which explain why so many of Britain’s biggest clubs, not to mention a Bundesliga title challenger, are reportedly queuing up to sign the teenage shot-stopper during the January transfer window.

The Glasgow Evening Times reports that Celtic, Tottenham, Everton, Manchester City and RB Leipzig are keeping close tabs on the Kent-born ‘keeper, who caught the eye during Gillingham’s 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Spurs last week.

Mauricio Pochettino manager

Walsh is yet to make his senior debut for the League One outfit with Jack Bonham, who himself has spoke in glowing terms about his coveted team-mate, keeping his place as Evans’ number one thus far.

But given the stature and quality of the clubs sending scouts down to the Priestfield, don’t be surprised if there’s a fresh-faced teenager standing between the sticks in the third tier sooner rather than later.

Ground view - Priestfield Stadium - Home of Gillingham FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Bolton Wanderers at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on August 31, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

