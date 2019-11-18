How Celtic and Tottenham-linked Joe Walsh left his Gillingham manager impressed

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly battling Premier League trio Everton, Spurs and Manchester City for goalkeeper Joe Walsh.

Joe Walsh has a habit of making a good first impression.

And once Steve Evans took the reigns of Gillingham Football Club in May, it didn’t take the motor-mouthed manager long to realise just how impressive a talent he had on his hands at Priestfield.

Subscribe

“The big plus is Walsh. I didn’t expect (him) to have that quality,” the former Leeds and Rotherham United boss told Kent Online in the summer. “I have got the go-ahead from our chairman to sign another goalkeeper but I am thinking, 'where do I go and sign better than Joe Walsh?’”

It is comments like that which explain why so many of Britain’s biggest clubs, not to mention a Bundesliga title challenger, are reportedly queuing up to sign the teenage shot-stopper during the January transfer window.

The Glasgow Evening Times reports that Celtic, Tottenham, Everton, Manchester City and RB Leipzig are keeping close tabs on the Kent-born ‘keeper, who caught the eye during Gillingham’s 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Spurs last week.

Walsh is yet to make his senior debut for the League One outfit with Jack Bonham, who himself has spoke in glowing terms about his coveted team-mate, keeping his place as Evans’ number one thus far.

But given the stature and quality of the clubs sending scouts down to the Priestfield, don’t be surprised if there’s a fresh-faced teenager standing between the sticks in the third tier sooner rather than later.