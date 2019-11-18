Some Birmingham City fans are hoping Leeds will sign David Stockdale

Goalkeeper David Stockdale described a move to Championship giants Leeds United as a dream but Marcelo Bielsa could make that a reality.

David Stockdale’s time in purgatory may be coming to an overdue end.

The seldom-seen goalkeeper hasn’t played a Championship game for Birmingham City since May 2018. But after 18 months stuck on the sidelines, Stockdale could finally be released from his St Andrews prison.

And where better than Leeds United for the 34-year-old to kick-start his stalling career? Stockdale was born and raised in the West Yorkshire metropolis and, speaking to Sky Sports two years ago, he admitted that pulling on his gloves at Elland Road would be a dream come true.

Fortunately, with Leeds’ goalkeeping situation looking a little uncertain, Stockdale’s ‘dream’ might just become reality.

The Mirror (17 November, page 50) reports that The Whites are in the market for a new shot-stopper with number one Kiko Casilla facing a lengthy ban for alleged racist abuse of Charlton Athetlic winger Jonathan Leko (BBC).

Casilla’s back up, Illan Meslier, is highly-rated but just 19 years old completely unproven at Championship level. The same accusation cannot be levelled at Stockdale. He was arguably the league’s best ‘keeper when Brighton were promoted two years ago.

And while Birmingham fans would happily fill up their car and make the long trip to Leeds themselves with Stockdale in the passenger seat, the veteran stopper has a point to prove and there’s no better way to silence your critics than be guiding your boyhood club to the promised land.

I will personally drive stockdale to Leeds they can have Camp as well. Why we don’t play Ramos or Trueman is beyond me — mark#KRO (@markb2709) November 18, 2019

Yep much as I like him, Get him off those massive wages and try and get in a new number 1 for me. — Matt Chance (@_chancey_) November 18, 2019

Im free jan 1st can i drive him up there? — mick (@mickcwhill) November 18, 2019

Yep, nice fella an all that but if he's on the suggested £35k a week that would fund a replacement keeper and maybe another striker ?? Either way we KRO. — Mark Baga Jones (@baga2265) November 18, 2019

Absolutely..... writing been on the wall for 18 months.... even with how inconsistent and poor Camp has been still can’t break Into the first team. Time for the club over next 2 windows to totally reboot the goalkeeping position #bcfc — Lee Bird (@LeeBird1978) November 18, 2019

Definately need to cash both keepers in and get some money, Camp is older than Stockdale and both have not got long left. Stockdale was very good and I could never understand why we bought Camp in the first place with his poor reputation? — Big G#Keep Right On (@GordonVoisey1) November 18, 2019