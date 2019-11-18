Quick links

'Absolute powerhouse': Crystal Palace fans discuss Celtic star Odsonne Edouard

Danny Owen
Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019
Odsonne Edouard has shone for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and has reportedly caught the eye of Premier League Crystal Palace.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and CFR Cluj at Celtic Park on October 03, 2019 in...

A debate that has been raging throughout Scotland over the last 18 months or so is now starting to rumble below the border too. Specifically, in South London.

According to the Scottish Sun, Crystal Palace are putting together a £20 million package in an attempt to lure Edouard away from Celtic during the January transfer window.

This comes a matter of weeks after the same publication tipped The Eagles to pay a similar fee for Morelos, the Colombian hitman who has scored 22 times already this season for The Hoops’ Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic in action during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019

Edouard has scored ten fewer goals than the Gers’ irrepressible number 20 so far this season but the Frenchman is arguably the more rounded of the two; combining his improved finishing with superb hold-up play, skill, strength and the ability to carry the ball like a seasoned winger.

But Celtic are likely to demand far more than £20 million (they’re not going to rush to sell their star striker midway through the season after all).

And given that Palace owner Steve Parish has come under fire from many supporters due to an apparent lack of ambition in the transfer market, the Selhurst Park faithful shouldn’t be getting over-excited just yet.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC celebrates after winning 2-1 the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

