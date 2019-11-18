'Absolute powerhouse': Crystal Palace fans discuss Celtic star Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard has shone for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and has reportedly caught the eye of Premier League Crystal Palace.

Who is better: Alfredo Morelos or Odsonne Edouard?

A debate that has been raging throughout Scotland over the last 18 months or so is now starting to rumble below the border too. Specifically, in South London.

According to the Scottish Sun, Crystal Palace are putting together a £20 million package in an attempt to lure Edouard away from Celtic during the January transfer window.

This comes a matter of weeks after the same publication tipped The Eagles to pay a similar fee for Morelos, the Colombian hitman who has scored 22 times already this season for The Hoops’ Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Edouard has scored ten fewer goals than the Gers’ irrepressible number 20 so far this season but the Frenchman is arguably the more rounded of the two; combining his improved finishing with superb hold-up play, skill, strength and the ability to carry the ball like a seasoned winger.

But Celtic are likely to demand far more than £20 million (they’re not going to rush to sell their star striker midway through the season after all).

And given that Palace owner Steve Parish has come under fire from many supporters due to an apparent lack of ambition in the transfer market, the Selhurst Park faithful shouldn’t be getting over-excited just yet.

Can't see us being able to afford either of them but at least it livens up the international break a bit. — E-Crystal Palace (@e_crystalpalace) November 17, 2019

Please just get Giroud. — Frank Krol (@FrancoKrolo) November 17, 2019

Wont happen — Richard Nash (@SJLM_CPFC) November 18, 2019

Give them Benteke & Wickham in return and Sakho as a sweetener . — Paul James (@PaulJam42019686) November 17, 2019

If we're going near any spl striker it can surely only be morelos!!



This ones a bad idea its a mickey mouse league. He doesnt come near those numbers in the prem — Ryan Palmer (@ryanpalmer81) November 17, 2019

Edouard is an absolute powerhouse. I’d take him over Morelos every day — Luke Tyrrell (@LukeTyr) November 17, 2019

A Strong and powerful player who would score goals for Palace. — Brian MIllar (@bljhcr) November 17, 2019

Give it 3 months before Roy Sucks all cionfidence from him and destroys the lad. — Eastern Eagle (@umdarbo) November 18, 2019