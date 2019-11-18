Death Stranding: How to place and use zip-lines

Everything you must know about how to place and use zip-lines in Hideo Kojima's newest experimentation, Death Stranding.

Death Stranding is the year's most divisive game. Some have claimed that it's a revolutionary piece of art that we must bow down to whereas others have dismissed it as hot garbage that proves Kojima is not a genius. If you fall into the former category and are seeking an easier method for traversing around the world with your cargo, in this article you'll discover everything you need to know about how to place and use zip-lines.

One of the biggest obstacles in Death Stranding is its open-world. Those who enjoy the game find traversing with over 100kg on Norman Reedus' back to be oddly calming and relaxing, while those who loathe the experience find it to be boring and pretentious.

While we're not going to tell anyone how they should feel about being a legendary delivery boy, what we will say is that Death Stranding is purposefully difficult and tiring at the start because it's designed to later becomes easier as the world around you revolves through your upgrades and connection to other players.

And one of the best upgrades and pieces of equipment for traversing around the dystopian world is definitely zip-lines.

How to get zip-lines in Death Stranding

You can only get and use zip-lines in Death Stranding after advancing to Chapter 5: Mother.

In this chapter you will be given access to PCC Lvl 2. This means you will be able to build zip-lines in addition to bridges, chargers for your vehicles and post-boxes.

To build a zip-line, all you need to do is open the second level PCC, cycle through your available options and start constructing your shortcut on eligible surfaces.

How to use zip-lines in Death Stranding

Zip-lines in Death Stranding are useful for quickly getting about the game's open-world when making deliveries. Not only does this spare you from being bored, but it also means that you're more likely to gain A and S ranks thanks to a lack of damage, as well as a higher amount of likes.

They are U-Shaped towers that can be constructed and placed by yourself as well as other players that you will never physically see. Unfortunately, two zip-lines cannot be too far apart as there must only be a distance of 300 meters or less (350 when fully upgraded).

You know your zip-lines are connected if you can see a blue line. This means you can get from point A to B without any trouble.

As you can see per the YouTube video above, members of the Death Stranding community have already exploited zip-lines to make traversing about the snowy mountains an easy task rather than a daunting prospect on par with climbing Mount Everest in real-life.

Death Stranding is available on PS4. It will arrive on PC in 2020.