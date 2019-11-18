David Prutton warns Leeds of 'vultures' over Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is a heavily-sought after Championship player.

David Prutton has warned former club Leeds United that the 'vultures' could circle with regards to Kalvin Phillips in January.

The 23-year-old midfielder is having another superb season under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds after being the subject of transfer speculation this past summer.

According to The Sun, United were asking for £30 million for their academy prospect amid reported interest from Aston Villa.

The Whites did well to keep Phillips - who later signed a new contract at Elland Road - beyond the summer, but Prutton believes that further tests of their resolve are inevitable in a couple months.

He told The YEP: "He just keeps coming year on year but as much as we look at that and say well done, if you are Leeds fan I think you have still got to be wary that we are coming up to January.

"It might again be a position where we look at how well the players have done and where Leeds might need to strengthen but also the vultures come swooping around and if you are a pessimist that’s the way you have got to look at it."

Selling midway through the season makes little sense for Leeds, who will only consider it if a monumental offer is made.

Otherwise, it's unlikely that Phillips's sale will be sanctioned in January. He is a huge asset to the team in their push for Premier League promotion, an achievement which carries with it a lot of money.

It makes a lot more sense to keep hold of the midfielder for at least another six months, at which point they could demand a higher sum if he's a top-flight player.