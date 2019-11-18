Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

David Prutton warns Leeds of 'vultures' over Kalvin Phillips

Shane Callaghan
Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on November...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is a heavily-sought after Championship player.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips (left) competing with Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at...

David Prutton has warned former club Leeds United that the 'vultures' could circle with regards to Kalvin Phillips in January.

The 23-year-old midfielder is having another superb season under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds after being the subject of transfer speculation this past summer.

According to The Sun, United were asking for £30 million for their academy prospect amid reported interest from Aston Villa.

The Whites did well to keep Phillips - who later signed a new contract at Elland Road - beyond the summer, but Prutton believes that further tests of their resolve are inevitable in a couple months.

 

He told The YEP: "He just keeps coming year on year but as much as we look at that and say well done, if you are Leeds fan I think you have still got to be wary that we are coming up to January.

"It might again be a position where we look at how well the players have done and where Leeds might need to strengthen but also the vultures come swooping around and if you are a pessimist that’s the way you have got to look at it."

Selling midway through the season makes little sense for Leeds, who will only consider it if a monumental offer is made.

Otherwise, it's unlikely that Phillips's sale will be sanctioned in January. He is a huge asset to the team in their push for Premier League promotion, an achievement which carries with it a lot of money.

It makes a lot more sense to keep hold of the midfielder for at least another six months, at which point they could demand a higher sum if he's a top-flight player.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United greets fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Sheffield,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch