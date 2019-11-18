Quick links

David Luiz comments on Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal training

David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli has made a big impression at the Emirates Stadium since joining in the summer.

David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 15, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal defender David Luiz has told 90 Minute’s Youtube Channel that Gabriel Martinelli has really impressed him.

Martinelli has enjoyed an excellent first few months at Arsenal since joining, with the Brazilian now on the verge of their starting line-up.

Martinelli has scored seven goals in his first nine appearance for Arsenal across all competitions.

And Luiz has been very impressed by the mentality of the teenaged striker.

 

“I’m not going to say who is the best talent, but the best mentality at the moment is Martinelli,” Luiz said.

“He has a great mentality, it is special, he is a top guy, a top player, but what really impresses me is his mentality on the training ground, and the way he reacts to scoring goals, like at Anfield, and how he continues to work with a great mentality.

“He is taking his opportunity step by step and he has the same focus, determination and respect for everything and he is so mature for his age.”

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal FC looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forrest at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2019 in London, England.

Luiz joined Arsenal at a similar time to Martinelli, so they have settled in at the Emirates Stadium together.

There is already great excitement around Arsenal about Martinelli’s future, with the Emirates Stadium crowd now expecting big things of the forward.

Martinelli looks to have a hugely bright future, and if he keeps improving he could yet become a real star with the Gunners.

Arsenal are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Southampton, and Martinelli will be desperate to continue to make an impact.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

