Darren Moore says Tottenham's Kazaiah Sterling will undergo a scan this week

The Tottenham Hotspur youngster last played fro Doncaster Rovers in early September.

The Doncaster Rovers manager, Darren Moore, says the club's on-loan Tottenham Hotspur striker, Kazaiah Sterling, will undergo a scan later this week.

Sterling has not appeared for his temporary employers since early September, when he suffered a dead leg from which further complications have arisen, and is currently back at Tottenham.

Speaking to The Doncaster Free Press earlier this month, Moore claimed the 21-year-old would have checks today (Monday) to determine whether he is fit to return to Yorkshire - describing it as 'positive' news.

But when asked by BBC Radio Sheffield if Sterling's scan had indeed taken place, the former centre-back replied: "No. I think it'll be at some point this week. It's not until... I think it's on the 21st.

"So we'll know more after that date and then we'll be able to give you more on his progress and exactly where he's at."

Sterling scored prolifically for Tottenham's youth sides and was named Premier League 2 player of the month for January, before joining Sunderland on loan.

But his spell on Wearside did not go entirely to plan and he was faring slightly better at Doncaster - for whom he has scored or assisted two goals in four games - prior to his injury.