Christian Eriksen comments on Tottenham's Troy Parrott in training

Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott has started to make an impact at first-team level for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Christian Eriksen has told the Irish Examiner that Tottenham Hotspur’s Troy Parrott has impressed him in training.

Parrott has been in Tottenham’s first-team since the start of the season, and his reputation has soared.

Although Parrott has only made one senior appearance for Spurs, he has caught the eye at development squad level and make an impact on the international stage.

The 17-year-old forward made his Ireland debut last week, and claimed an assist in a 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Ireland are now set to take on Denmark, where Parrott could come up against his Spurs teammate, Eriksen.

And the Danish playmaker admits that he has been impressed by what he has seen of Parrott so far in training.

“I hope Troy plays as it will be good fun to see him on the pitch,” he said. “He has showed in training and games for Spurs that he’s capable of joining in at the highest level.

“For a player so young, he is a great striker who makes brilliant runs and scores with excellent finishes. Troy is not a shy guy. He stands his ground against defenders.

“I read that he did very well on his Ireland debut against New Zealand and I expect him to play lots more matches for Ireland and Tottenham.”

Parrott and Eriksen may be at very different stages of their Tottenham careers.

While Parrott’s appears to just be getting going, Eriksen’s could well be coming to an end.

The attacking midfielder has failed to impress this term, and his contract at Hotspur Way is due to expire at the end of the season.