Chris Sutton comments on Gareth Southgate's treatment of Tottenham's Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has enjoyed a wonderful international break.

Chris Sutton has claimed to the Daily Mail that Gareth Southgate’s treatment of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over the international break was ‘interesting’.

Kane started for England last night against Kosovo, and he scored again, as the Three Lions won 4-0.

The Spurs striker has hit three goals in two games over the past week, and he has continued his impressive scoring record at international level.

Sutton now believes that Kane may even have asked Southgate to start in both fixtures, as he is so keen to break his country’s scoring record.

“Southgate clearly trusts Kane. It was interesting on Sunday how, given the changes made by the England boss, he kept him in there,” Sutton said.

“Maybe Kane is asking his manager to play him. Maybe he is already eyeing up that record himself.

“I like that ambition if so. As a striker, Kane wants to score, score then score some more, and it's difficult to see him stopping any time soon as long as the supply line is there.”

Kane’s form for England has really highlighted what he can do when given the correct service.

England’s captain has arguably not quite been at his best for Tottenham this term, but he has not been adequately been backed up by his teammates.

Kane still has 10 goals in 15 games for Tottenham across all competitions, and if he had been given more chances it is scary to think what his tally could be at this point.

Spurs have badly struggled so far this campaign, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently sat in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Kane will hope that he can carry the momentum he has built over the international break back into the club season, with Spurs set to take on West Ham United next.