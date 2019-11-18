Quick links

Chelsea assistant Jody Morris sends message to England trio

John Verrall
Derby assistant Jody Morris looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Derby County at the Bet365 Stadium on November 28, 2018 in Stoke-on-Trent, England.
Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have all impressed over the international break.

Mason Mount of England celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with Harry Kane ,Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and England at the...

Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has praised Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori on Twitter.

Mount, Abraham and Tomori have all enjoyed a brilliant international break with England, with the Chelsea trio flying.

Mount and Abraham both helped themselves to their first England goals over the past week, while Tomori made his debut last night.

 

The Chelsea defender came off the bench, as England won 4-0 against Kosovo yesterday.

And Morris was pleased to see the progress that the Chelsea players had all made recently.

Mount, Abraham and Tomori have all thrived after being given chances at Stamford Bridge this season.

Frank Lampard has been keen to trust Chelsea’s youngsters, and they have already repaid his faith.

Chelsea have performed above the expectations of many this term, with the Blues currently sat in third place in the Premier League table.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

