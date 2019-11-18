Chelsea assistant Jody Morris sends message to England trio

Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have all impressed over the international break.

Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has praised Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori on Twitter.

Mount, Abraham and Tomori have all enjoyed a brilliant international break with England, with the Chelsea trio flying.

Mount and Abraham both helped themselves to their first England goals over the past week, while Tomori made his debut last night.

The Chelsea defender came off the bench, as England won 4-0 against Kosovo yesterday.

And Morris was pleased to see the progress that the Chelsea players had all made recently.

What a week for the boys @tammyabraham @masonmount_10 @fikayotomori_ very proud of all 3...you deserve it lads — Jody Morris (@morriskid) November 17, 2019

Mount, Abraham and Tomori have all thrived after being given chances at Stamford Bridge this season.

Frank Lampard has been keen to trust Chelsea’s youngsters, and they have already repaid his faith.

Chelsea have performed above the expectations of many this term, with the Blues currently sat in third place in the Premier League table.