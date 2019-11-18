Celtic fans want Jack Ross to take Lewis Morgan to Hibernian

Lewis Morgan shone under new Hibs boss Ross at Sunderland and St Mirren - and the Celtic benchwarmer needs game time in the Scottish Premiership.

Lewis Morgan has played the best football of his career under Jack Ross – not once, but twice.

The 2017/18 season could hardly have gone much better for player or manager. Morgan and Ross joined forces in devastating style to guide St Mirren to promotion from the second tier, the former producing 18 goals and 13 assists to earn a dream move to Celtic while the latter was rewarded with Scotland's Manager of the Year award.

Some six months after parading the second tier trophy around Paisley, Morgan and Ross were together again. And the jinking wideman, who struggled for game time at Celtic, certainly made the most of a short-term loan spell at Sunderland.

So when as Ross was unveiled as the new manager of Premiership strugglers Hibernian, it was only a matter of time before Morgan was tipped to join him at Easter Road.

The 23-year-old was typically coy when asked by The Sun whether he would be keen to link up with Ross once again in January, despite admitting that he has been in touch with his former manager.

But, considering that Morgan played just three league games all season for Celtic, another temporary spell away at Parkhead under a coach who knows how to get the best out of him could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

