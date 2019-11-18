Celtic can make a real statement beating AC Milan to Mohammed Daramy

Mohammed Daramy is a target for Lille, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, as well as Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

There would have been a quite cosmopolitan feel to things in the stands at the MCH Arena on Sunday. Because scouts from all over Europe had descended on Denmark to watch on as Midtjylland battered Copenhagen 4-1 to move seven points clear at the top of the table.

But it was a player from the capital that they were there to see. According to BT, AC Milan sent a scout to Scandinavia with the coveted winger Mohammed Daramy in the sights of a struggling Serie A giant.

RB Leipzig, who are never far away when an exciting young talent is on the rise, were there too. As were Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen, Stuttgart and Lille, last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up who have a habit of snapping up fresh-faced attackers before transforming them into household names (see Eden Hazard, Nicolas Pepe, Gervinho, Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leao).

So if Celtic thought they were in a battle before, they certainly are now.

90Min broke the news recently that the champions of Scotland have been keeping their eye on Daramy for a while now with the January transfer window looming large.

He won’t come cheap, valued in excess of £5 million (Bold), but Celtic have shown a willingness to invest hefty sums in unproven talent with the likes of Odsonne Edouard proving to be excellent value in a sporting and financial sense.

90Min reported that Liverpool were keen on a player whose speed and skill is reminiscent of a young Sadio Mane. But with speculation emerging that Milan, Dortmund, Leipzig and Champions League hopefuls Lille are in the race too, the Daramy situation shares a few similarities with the Henry Onyekuru saga of almost three years ago.

On that occasion, Celtic missed out on a dazzling young forward who eventually joined Everton after courting most of the continent. But with The Hoops upwardly mobile under Neil Lennon and making a mark in Europe too, a deal for Daramy would be a useful reminder of Celtic’s pulling power.