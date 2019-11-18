Quick links

Carlos Corberan explains what really impressed him as Leeds U23s beat Barnsley

Danny Owen
Ryan Edmondson and Jordan Stevens were on target as Leeds United beat Barnsley 2-0 at Thorp Arch.

Carlos Corberan has admitted that he was delighted by the character his Leeds United U23 side showed as they beat Barnsley 2-0 on Monday with that humiliating defeat to Derby County still fresh in the minds.

It would have been forgivable for Leeds’ second string to look short of confidence when they hosted their Yorkshire neighbours at Thorpe Arch, just days after that staggering 7-1 defeat to a brilliant Derby side in the Premier League Cup.

But The Whites got back to winning ways with a thoroughly professional performance that left Corberan full of pride. The prolific Ryan Edmondson scored the first, finishing coolly after some excellent approach play from Liam McCarron, before Jordan Stevens added a clinching second once the Tykes' defence switched off in unison.

 

“I am very happy, we showed high personality to play out from the back. (It was) brave,” said Corberan told LUTV in his thick Latin tones.

“Only with character and personality can you do well as a team. When the other team tried to go for the high press you are able to attack if you recover the ball and the team, in the second half, found a lot of spaces and we could take advantage.

“It’s important to always create chances.”

General View of Elland Road prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on December 26, 2018 in Leeds, England.

It wasn’t all perfect, however. Leeds were twice guilty of giving the ball straight to Barnsley in their own half but a clean sheet was more than welcome with Polish shot-stopper Kamil Miazek (below) catching the eye with two fine saves, particularly from a second half Barnsley free-kick.

But Corberan will be thrilled to exercise the demons of Derby.

Kamil Miazek of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

