Borna Barisic makes Rangers quitting admission

Borna Barisic has admitted to The Scottish Sun that he flirted with the idea of leaving Rangers earlier this year.

The Croatia international had a disappointing first season at Ibrox following a £2.2 million move to Glasgow in the summer of 2018.

A lack of fitness and form made it difficult for Barisic and it looked certain that Rangers would cut their losses and punt him this past summer.

But the 27-year-old has bounced back phenomenally well and looks a totally different player under Steven Gerrard this season following an honest conversation with the Gers manager.

Despite a huge turnaround in fortunes for the former Osijek player, Barisic concedes that he did consider quitting the Scottish giants last spring.

He said: "To be honest, I did think about leaving Rangers. It was the second half of last season around February, March. It was a hard time for me. I had a few injuries and I couldn’t really settle down.

"In the summer, I thought of everything and I decided I wanted to come back and be a success at Rangers. Now I don’t feel pressure, I just feel confident in myself and the team."

Gerrard deserves a lot of credit for Barisic's form. Yes, most of the credit goes to the player himself, but the fact that Barisic felt as if he could save his Rangers career is testament to the fact that his manager was willing to help him succeed in Scotland.

It would've been so very easy to offload him during the summer and that would've been the story of Barisic at Ibrox, but the pair have made it work so very well and the team is certainly benefiting now.