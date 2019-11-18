Ben Chilwell posts on Instagram about Tottenham's Harry Winks

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks scored his first England goal last night.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has been praised as an ‘absolute baller’ by Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, after England’s game last night.

Tottenham midfielder Winks scored his first England goal yesterday, as the Three Lions picked up a 4-0 win in Kosovo.

Winks finished well after racing through on goal to put England into the lead in the contest.

And Chilwell seemingly was impressed by the performance of the Tottenham man.

The Instagram post is made more interesting as Chilwell has been linked with Tottenham in recent times.

The Daily Star have suggested that Spurs still want the full-back, who is valued at £50 million by the Foxes, and the move would give him the chance to link up with Winks more often.

However, Spurs may have missed their chance to sign Chilwell already.

Tottenham are trailing Leicester by a considerable distance in the current Premier League table.

Spurs are facing a fight to even reach the top six, while Leicester’s place in the top four currently looks fairly assured.