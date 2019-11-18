Arsenal's David Luiz impressed by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed three assists so far this season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Arsenal defender David Luiz has told 90 Minutes that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has really impressed him with his crossing.

Luiz was asked to name his ‘perfect footballer’, taking one attribute from any player across the world.

And when asked for the best crosser in football, he named Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold.

“Crossing is the boy from Liverpool [Alexander-Arnold], everywhere on the pitch. It’s amazing,” Luiz said.

Alexander-Arnold has become arguably Liverpool’s most creative player in the last two seasons, with the full-back catching the eye.

The England international’s delivery from wide areas has made him one of the standout right-backs in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s attacking threat decreases considerably when Alexander-Arnold is not in the team, such is the ability of the youngster from out wide.

Alexander-Arnold provides great service to Liverpool’s attacking talents, and already has three assists in 12 Premier League games this term, with the Reds flying in the league.

Liverpool are still unbeaten in domestic matches, and currently have a eight point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.