Arsenal's David Luiz impressed by Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

John Verrall
David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed three assists so far this season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal defender David Luiz has told 90 Minutes that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has really impressed him with his crossing.

Luiz was asked to name his ‘perfect footballer’, taking one attribute from any player across the world.

And when asked for the best crosser in football, he named Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold.

“Crossing is the boy from Liverpool [Alexander-Arnold], everywhere on the pitch. It’s amazing,” Luiz said.

 

Alexander-Arnold has become arguably Liverpool’s most creative player in the last two seasons, with the full-back catching the eye.

The England international’s delivery from wide areas has made him one of the standout right-backs in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s attacking threat decreases considerably when Alexander-Arnold is not in the team, such is the ability of the youngster from out wide.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool battles with Rodri of Man City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Alexander-Arnold provides great service to Liverpool’s attacking talents, and already has three assists in 12 Premier League games this term, with the Reds flying in the league.

Liverpool are still unbeaten in domestic matches, and currently have a eight point lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

