Arsenal fans react to Denis Zakaria for Granit Xhaka swap rumours

Arsenal are considering offloading Granit Xhaka in the January transfer window.

Arsenal fans have backed a potential swap deal with Borussia Monchengladbach for Denis Zakaria.

The Daily Mirror suggest that Arsenal are lining up a potential trade offer, which would give the German side the chance to sign Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal are keen to offload Xhaka in January, after his disagreement with supporters.

And Arsenal fans have suggested that a swap deal for Zakaria could be a really smart move by them.

Zakaria has been one of the star midfielders in the Bundesliga this term, and he is five years Xhaka’s junior.

He could offer Arsenal a considerable amount of power in their midfield if he was to join, and he would be a different option to what they have currently.

The Gunners could be on the look out for a new defensive midfielder in the new year, as they have struggled at the back so far this season.