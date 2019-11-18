Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Denis Zakaria for Granit Xhaka swap rumours

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal are considering offloading Granit Xhaka in the January transfer window.

Denis Zakaria of Switzerland looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Switzerland and Republic of Ireland on October 15, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Arsenal fans have backed a potential swap deal with Borussia Monchengladbach for Denis Zakaria.

The Daily Mirror suggest that Arsenal are lining up a potential trade offer, which would give the German side the chance to sign Granit Xhaka.

 

Arsenal are keen to offload Xhaka in January, after his disagreement with supporters.

And Arsenal fans have suggested that a swap deal for Zakaria could be a really smart move by them.

Zakaria has been one of the star midfielders in the Bundesliga this term, and he is five years Xhaka’s junior.

He could offer Arsenal a considerable amount of power in their midfield if he was to join, and he would be a different option to what they have currently.

The Gunners could be on the look out for a new defensive midfielder in the new year, as they have struggled at the back so far this season.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

